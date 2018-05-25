Free art show event in Van Nuys Sat., June 2

The 4th Annual Art Walk, supporting the artistic talents of local middle school and high school students and Valley artists, takes place on Saturday, June 2, 11am-2pm, at the State Building located at 6150 Van Nuys Blvd. in Van Nuys.

There will be two local school bands performing and over 150 pieces of local art will be on display.

Off the Wall Graffiti, Cal State Northridge and The Arts Institute of California/Hollywood are participating partners and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will give every child a free NexGen LACMA youth membership (1-17-years-old) when they attend the event. Your child will then be able visit the museum and bring one adult guest in for free.