Free movie screenings at Sweet Rose Creamery in Studio City

Summer is here, and for any family-friendly entertainment outings, Sweet Rose Creamery in Studio City’s Tujunga Village neighborhood is bringing back its Summer Movie Series continuing monthly through August. This is a great opportunity for parents and their kids (or those simply seeking a bit of nostalgia) to catch free screenings of timeless classics.

The movie schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 11 – Say Anything

Tuesday, August 8 – The Goonies

Showings are 8pm-10pm.

Hosted on their backyard heated patio, attendees can enjoy frozen treats like Sweet Rose Creamery’s Fudge Brownie Sundae, Strawberry Milk Popsicles, customizable ice cream sandwiches and housemade vanilla or chocolate ice cream cones featuring seasonal flavors such as Rocky Road or Stone Fruit Sorbet, and more.

Sweet Rose Creamery is located at 4377 Tujunga Ave. in Studio City. Visit SweetRoseCreamery.com or call (310) 260-2663 ext. 6 for more information.