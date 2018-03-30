Saturday, March 31
The Tolucan Times
The Tolucan Times
Friends of the Los Angeles River announces 29th Annual Great River Clean Up

The Clean Up takes place at the following nine sites along the 51-mile river, on the last three Saturdays of April, each day from 9am to 12pm:

April 14 – Upper River

  • Sepulveda Basin / Balboa Sports Complex
  • Glendale Narrows Riverwalk

April 21 – Mid River

  • Los Feliz Blvd at Bond Park
  • Fletcher Drive / Bowtie Parcel
  • Marsh Park
  • The Frog Spot

April 28 – Lower River

  • Compton Creek at Del Amo Metro Station
  • Golden Shore Marine Reserve
  • Willow Street Estuary

To register for the Clean Up and get more information visit Folar.org/cleanup-2018.   

