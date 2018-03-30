Friends of the Los Angeles River announces 29th Annual Great River Clean Up

The Clean Up takes place at the following nine sites along the 51-mile river, on the last three Saturdays of April, each day from 9am to 12pm:

April 14 – Upper River

Sepulveda Basin / Balboa Sports Complex

Glendale Narrows Riverwalk

April 21 – Mid River

Los Feliz Blvd at Bond Park

Fletcher Drive / Bowtie Parcel

Marsh Park

The Frog Spot

April 28 – Lower River

Compton Creek at Del Amo Metro Station

Golden Shore Marine Reserve

Willow Street Estuary

To register for the Clean Up and get more information visit Folar.org/cleanup-2018.