Friends of the Los Angeles River announces 29th Annual Great River Clean Up

The Clean Up takes place at the following nine sites along the 51-mile river, on the last three Saturdays of April, each day from 9am to 12pm:
April 14 – Upper River
- Sepulveda Basin / Balboa Sports Complex
- Glendale Narrows Riverwalk
April 21 – Mid River
- Los Feliz Blvd at Bond Park
- Fletcher Drive / Bowtie Parcel
- Marsh Park
- The Frog Spot
April 28 – Lower River
- Compton Creek at Del Amo Metro Station
- Golden Shore Marine Reserve
- Willow Street Estuary
To register for the Clean Up and get more information visit Folar.org/cleanup-2018.