Fun with President Trump

I can’t remember the last time I had so much fun watching a president of the United States as I have had watching President Trump. Actually I can remember, it’s never. Most of the fun is how the Democrats and the media react to what Trump does and says. It’s hilarious. They hate his guts so much and he knows it, and he plays them like a bass fiddle. It just doesn’t get more entertaining than this.

Trump goes against every preconceived notion anyone has of how a president is supposed to act. He doesn’t talk like any president we’ve ever had. He doesn’t respond the way presidents have always responded. He calls people names. He doesn’t use phony talking points, or attempt to talk around the subject or use political double-speak. He says what’s on his mind and he doesn’t care who hears him. In short, he is not politically correct and that is what drives the media and the opposition nuts. Personally, I think it’s kind of refreshing.

Can his remarks be crude? Yes. Can his remarks be stupid sounding? Yes. Does the media jump on every single Trump tweet and go ape over it? You better know they do. Does Trump care? Absolutely not. He loves it. He knows he’s pulling their chain and he’s having a hell of a good time doing it. That’s what makes all this crazy stuff so damn much fun. The media hates him so much they really don’t know what to do anymore. They have gone completely insane.

It all started when Donald Trump won the presidential election. This was not supposed to have happened and liberals, including most of the news media, went ballistic. Remember right after the election? Grown (?) men and women wept; college and university students needed “safe spaces” to work out their confusion, angst and vent their feelings. University professors were so shaken up that they needed to take time off from teaching their classes. The day following Trump‘s election a liberal relative of ours posted this on her Facebook site, “HOW WILL I EVER BE ABLE TO EXPLAIN THIS TO MY DAUGHTERS?”

The initial shock and awe quickly morphed from tears and hyperventilating into rage and violence. Bands of idiots gathered together and staged protest marches from coast to coast, crazy punks threw rocks and bricks through store windows, turned over cars, trampled over private property and disrupted vehicle traffic on major highways and streets. The war against Trump was on. The goal was to do whatever was necessary to delegitimize his presidency, and possibly get Trump impeached.

Rank and file party Democrats soon joined the street mobs. Mainstream media worked hand in glove with the Democratic Party and those loyal holdovers from the Obama administration. The progressive hacks who worked for Crooked Hillary and Lying Obama, (many of which are to this day still holding top positions in the Justice Department, State Department and several other departments of government, including the FBI) resisted anything Trump and his administration attempted to do.

The fixed Mueller investigation goes on, as partisan stooges within it are exposed through their stupid emails, palace intrigue gets more involved and the Democrats keep looking for new ways to discredit the Trump presidency. Meanwhile Trump keeps tweeting on his merry way, saying what happens to be on his mind at any given time.

We live in most interesting times, to say the least. Will the anti-Trump forces finally succeed in bringing the president down? Will he do it himself through some stupid mistake? Hard to know. One thing is for sure, the Dems and the media won’t let up, not for a second. If he’s not part of some vast Russian conspiracy to bring down the country, then he’s a crazy old man who shouldn’t be allowed to hold office, or he’s a neo-Nazi racist, or he’s a sexual abuser, or he’s an egomaniacal tyrant, or he’s just plain evil. Take your pick, or choose one from column A and one from column B.

We can all agree on one thing, this is not your father’s George H.W. Bush-style presidency. Dull it isn’t. Trump is having the time of his life and I’m having a ball watching the media twisting in the wind.

Greg Crosby is a writer and cartoonist and former executive at the Walt Disney Company.