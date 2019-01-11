Happy New Year from Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Residents of Burbank Senior Artists Colony enjoy an ever-changing schedule of events, self-improvement classes, entertainment and creative expression, tailored to their wide ranging interests. Join them for this busy month!

For this month’s “Meet-Up,” residents bundled-up and gathered Wednesday evening, January 2, at 8pm. Residents sipped hot-toddies at the cozy fireside chat (and toasted the New Year). Meet with fellow residents each month, weather permitting.

The new weekly class, Yoga for All with Rod, met Friday, January 4. Plan to come next week!

Slim and Trim with Jack, continues every Thursday at 11am. Check out other anti-aging exercise classes throughout the month.

Marlene Nichols hosted her popular, monthly memoir writing workshop on Saturday, January 5. Join them next month. Tell your story.

The limelight calls? Join Beginning and Intermediate Acting with Valerie Gould, Sundays at 1:30pm. You can find Your Inner Artist with Polet on Tuesday afternoons at 2:30pm. And at last, Poetry and Prose with Oshea, returns Wednesday mornings at 10am.

Pay respects to Hollywood’s most famous fallen stars with this month’s Excursion with Jack, headed to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, January 12.

Wednesday’s Social Hour gathers at 3pm. On January 16 the program features beautiful live music performed by virtuoso Arshag Chookoorian.

Sarah’s new creative writing class resumes on Thursday, January 17 at 12:30pm.

Can’t get your tech to submit to your commands? A new Tech Help with Miles meets at noon on alternate Fridays. The next class meets on January 18.

Weekly Scrabble meets each Tuesday at 6pm. Movies continue every Friday at 6pm.

Shopping and entertainment are Colony adjacent.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony welcomes you to make this your home. Modern appliances, walk-in closets and off-street parking are included with all apartments.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. You can also visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.