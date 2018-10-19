Health insurance open enrollment deadline is coming up; make your appointment now

Award-winning local insurance expert Naama O. Pozniak is in Valley Village

Award-winning A+ Insurance Service is the place to go for expert guidance through the complicated minefield of insurance plans and options and at no cost to you.

The company is a standout, with its CEO, Naama O. Pozniak, winning the 2018 Distinguished Service Award for outstanding service by the National Association of Health Underwriters.

This year marks the sixth open enrollment for health insurance through Covered California. Now is the time to understand your options, as Saturday, December 15 is the deadline to sign up or make changes for an effective date of January 1, 2019. The next chance to get or change a plan has a Friday, January 15, 2019 deadline for a Thursday, February 1, 2019 effective date.

For Medicare coverage, open enrollment runs to December 7 for that same Jan. 1 effective date. During this time you can make changes to your coverage like switching from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage or vice versa.

Group benefits are available if you are self-employed with at least one employee on the payroll with a full PPO network and many great options. “If you are an employer looking to foster a stronger team and make a difference in your employees’ lives, this is the time to look into a small business plan, with costs reduced this year,” explains Pozniak. “An employer can offer great benefits with a strong network of providers and comprehensive benefits including 100 percent preventive care. Costs in the individual market are soaring, so there is no better time to offer benefits.”

Pozniak believes that employers can lead by example and advocate healthful practices such as meditation and yoga to create a happier and more productive environment for their team. “To the greater good, this influence will have a ripple effect on their families, friends and on company clients for a healthier, happier world,” she says.

She reminds her clients that staying healthy is the best prevention. “Be grateful for every healthy day and practice enjoying the moment,” she recommends. “Stay clear, stay calm and take care.”

Reach A+ Insurance #Region8media at (818) 508-7177 or visit RightPlan.com or stop by 12500 Riverside Dr., Suite 206, in Valley Village.