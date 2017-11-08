Holiday shopping season underway at Supply Sergeant Store

Their thermal underwear and heavy-duty wool pea jackets will keep you warm

Veterans know the best place to find quality survival gear, camo, warm clothing, emergency supplies and authentic military collectibles is the legendary Supply Sergeant Store in Burbank or Hollywood.

The holidays are here along with cold, wet weather. Supply Sergeant has thermal underwear and heavy-duty wool pea jackets that will keep you warm no matter the temperature.

After Thanksgiving comes Black Friday. Look for sales on knives, boots and other selected items around Supply Sergeant throughout the holiday season. Supply Sergeant also has a full complement of rain gear that will get you comfortably through to spring.

Since opening his Supply Sergeant Stores in 1948, founder Jack Arian stocked everything from cold weather socks to Army surplus WWII vintage submarines. Though currently out of stock on submarines, they do have everything else you could want in camping and survival gear, earthquake supplies and collectibles.

Times have changed, of course, and Supply Sergeant has expanded their selection beyond strictly military issue clothing. But they still carry standard issue “surplus” items like a wide variety of designer knives, insignia patches, quality boots and rain gear. If they do not have an item in stock, they almost always can special order something for you.

When the Army issued you an item, it had to last. People still want that quality. That is why, for almost 70 years, Supply Sergeant is still the go-to place for high quality, outdoor gear.

General Manager Paul Paik says that back in 1948, Jack Arian defied logic and bought and warehoused Army surplus goods by the truck load. “I would have bought a few dozen, but he bought thousands.” Arian knew there would always be a market for movie props and costumes. Collectors seek the high standards of quality demanded for the rigorous use to which combat troops subject their gear.

For Hollywood prop masters, Supply Sergeant Stores are the industry secret for finding that one-of-a-kind item that “sells” the costume. “Seventy percent of our business is repeat customers from the studios for props and costumes,” says Paik. “Local police and fire communities look to us too,” he said. “Collectors snoop around our store and buy things so they can resell them for double on eBay. But that’s okay,” he admitted.

Supply Sergeant Store stocks everything for earthquake and survival. “Any time there’s an earthquake, anywhere in the world, customers come in to stock up on food and emergency gear,” said Paik. When the “big one” hits, you don’t want to count on a supermarket. Those shelves will be empty. When the power goes off, you want a good, back-up supply of food, fuel and a way to cook it.

Supply Sergeant Store serves customers at 503 N. Victory Blvd. in Burbank, 818-845-9433, and at 6664 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, 323-463-4730, also in Bakersfield and Placerville.

