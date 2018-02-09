Friday, February 9
LATEST
The Tolucan Times
The Tolucan Times
You are at:»»Hollywood Museum’s Donelle Dadigan appointed to California Film Commission
Inside This Issue

Hollywood Museum’s Donelle Dadigan appointed to California Film Commission

By No Comments
Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr +
Donelle Dadigan, appointed to the California Film Commission last week, runs the Hollywood Museum at the Max Factor Building on Highland Ave.

California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León (D- Los Angeles) and Chair of the Senate Rules Committee, announced Committee appointments last week, including that of  Hollywood Matriarch and Entertainment Industry Advocate, Donelle Dadigan.

Dadigan, an Independent from Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Film Commission. She is President and Founder of The Hollywood Museum, chairman of the Hollywood Historic Trust, a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The California Film Commission encourages motion picture, television and commercial filming in California and supports productions of all sizes and budgets with location assistance and other production assistance. The commission also administers the state’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program and counsels the Legislature and Governor on issues relating to the motion picture industry.

60 total views, 0 views today

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.