Hollywood Museum’s Donelle Dadigan appointed to California Film Commission

California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León (D- Los Angeles) and Chair of the Senate Rules Committee, announced Committee appointments last week, including that of Hollywood Matriarch and Entertainment Industry Advocate, Donelle Dadigan.

Dadigan, an Independent from Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Film Commission. She is President and Founder of The Hollywood Museum, chairman of the Hollywood Historic Trust, a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The California Film Commission encourages motion picture, television and commercial filming in California and supports productions of all sizes and budgets with location assistance and other production assistance. The commission also administers the state’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program and counsels the Legislature and Governor on issues relating to the motion picture industry.

