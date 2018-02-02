Holy Bat-tribute! ‘Batman ‘66’ exhibit packs an opening night party in Hollywood

By Tim Lydeen

Hollywood morphed into Gotham City on January 10 when the Hollywood Museum at the historic Max Factor Building on Highland Avenue projected a Bat Signal on one side of the structure’s exterior. This was done to welcome guests to a VIP unveiling gala for “Holy Hollywood History! Batman ‘66,” their first-ever Batman exhibit with special guest appearances by the show’s cast members, other stars and friends. As a special treat, the George Barris Exhibition Batmobile was on display in front of the museum to greet arriving guests (and stopped traffic on Highland).

The exhibit, curated by actor and BatFan Wally Wingert and publicist Roger Neal, is showcased in four sections: Wayne Manor, the Batcave, the Gallery of Super Villains and the Collectibles of Batman ‘66. It features costumes and props from the original series as well as much sought after items like the “gotta have” kid’s lunch box, action figures, board games and other extremely rare finds. One highlight is the original Dr. Cassandra costume worn by TV and film star Ida Lupino that has never been seen publicly before.

Batman cast members attending the SRO event included Burt Ward, Lee Meriwether, Barbara Rush and Donna Loren, all there to honor the show and the late Adam West. Other celebrities included Anson Williams (Happy Days), brothers Barry and Stanley Livingston (My Three Sons), Alison Arngrim (Little House on the Prairie), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Patrika Darbo (Days of Our Lives), comedienne Judy Tenuta and Tolucan Times columnist and actress Kat Kramer.

The exhibit runs through Saturday, March 24. It’s a “must see” for any BatFan or any fan of classic television.

44 total views, 0 views today