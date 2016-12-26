Hop over to these fun Easter events

Big Bunny’s Spring Fling at the Los Angeles Zoo

Featuring real bunnies cause it’s the zoo! “Big Bunny’s” Easter activities include a bunny for petting, face painting, crafts, music and photos with the “Big Bunny.” April 14-16 from 10am-4pm. Griffith Park. $15-$20. All ages.

Egg-ceptional celebration at The Arboretum

This famous botanical garden hosts an Egg Scramble, Egg-Expedition and other fun activities. There will be refreshments and prizes with fun for all ages. Saturday, April 15th, 9am–noon. Arcadia. $5 plus admission.

Bunny at the Americana

Meet the best Bunny in Glendale and have your photo snapped as a forever keepsake. You can book time online (recommended) and avoid the wait. The bunny is in daily through Easter, 11am–8pm. Photo prices vary. All ages.

Calabasas/Agoura Hills Egg-stravaganza

Young ones will enjoy making their way around De Anza’s “bunny trail” and there is face painting and crafts, a petting zoo and, of course, the Easter Bunny. Eggs are hidden along the trail and there are treats for all. Saturday, April 15th, 9am-noon. De Anza Park, Agoura Hills. $3. All ages.

Los Encinos historic Egg Hunt

This Valley celebration features an annual Egg Hunt with games and activities, historic displays, face painting, live music, food and more. There is also an Audobon-led bird walk in the park. Saturday, April 15th, noon-3pm. Los Encinos State Park, Encino. Free. Ages 1-10.

Santa Clarita Splash and Dash Egg Hunt

There are two Egg-citing events on the same day: The Egg Scramble Hunt at Central Park and the Splash and Dash Egg Hunt is an Easter-themed pool party at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center. Both on Saturday, April 15th at 10am. Free with donation accepted. Ages 2-10.