In the mix: Air Force One, North Korea and ‘La La Land’

First off, I’d like to thank McDonald’s, because now Donald Trump supersizes everything….

After one week in office, President Trump’s first job approval ratings have come in. They are so low, Mark Burnett was fired….

White House says they may review methods of interrogation — after the President didn’t like David Muir’s line of questions….

Former President Obama is afraid to go overseas on vacation for fear of being detained in Kenya….

Trump flew on Air Force One for the first time. When asked what it was like, he replied, “Mine’s bigger”….

Everyone’s talking about alternate facts. You want some alternate facts? Just go to any online dating service — or Fox News….

Trump comes out in favor or torture. Personally, I believe the U.S. could be more successful in getting information out of terrorists if we’d abandon the idea of water boarding, and started using Yoko Ono recordings….

Student arrested after paper plane hits teacher in the eye. Cops say kid’s a flight risk….

China military official says war with US under Trump “becoming practical reality.” I can just see the President looking at the launch codes: “You’re fired!”….

There was once a female Italian serial killer who disposed of her victims by making them into bars of soap. Wow! Now that’s what you call a body wash….

A North Korean defector says Kim Jong Un wants to meet with Trump. Officials say off the record, that if all falls into place, they plan to meet at Supercuts in Paramus, N.J.….

Did you know the Chinese New Year is known as the “Year of the Cock?” — giving Chaz Bono high hopes….

La La Land received 14 Academy Award nominations. 19 if you go by Sean Spicer….

“Madam Secretary” star Tim Daly breaks both legs in skiing accident. I thought actors only broke one leg?….

Judy Garland’s body is being moved from a New York to Hollywood cemetery. But due to road construction, she’ll avoid the Yellow Brick Road….

Model comes out as intersex. Like, c’mon, who isn’t into that?….

Basketball player okay after eye pops out of socket. Talk about a wandering eye!….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.