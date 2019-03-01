In the mix: Ariana is Grande on the charts, Israel to annex the moon and Feel the Bern 2020

Sunday was the 91st Academy Awards. Or, as it’s known in my house, a nightlight….

The 91st Academy Awards did not have a host this year. They considered using Amy Schumer, but were afraid she’d use Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes….

The Academy Awards — where losers show off why they are better actors than the winners….

Last Monday was Presidents Day. Or as school kids call it, a day off….

Bernie Sanders announced he is launching his second presidential bid. He says he is willing to debate any Republican anywhere as long as it’s before naptime….

Boeing wins a $43 million Navy contract to build super submarines. Like Paul Manafort, they are guaranteed to sink to new depths….

Israel launches moon mission hoping to be fourth country to land on the moon and the first to annex it…

So much white stuff fell in Southern California, junkies used straws to clear sidewalks….

A college baseball game in Jacksonville was delayed when a fish falls from the sky. Now that’s what I call fly-fishing!….

Manny Machado has signed with the San Diego Padres for a record $300 million over 10 years. Looks like he finally learned how to hustle….

Last Saturday, the NY Mets began their 2019 spring training games. By opening day they will be on the disabled list….

Ariana Grande is the first artist since The Beatles to claim the top three songs on Billboard’s Hot 100. She will go down in history as “who?”….

Birthdays this past week:

John Travolta turned 65. Though his toupee doesn’t look a day over 40…

STYX founder Dennis DeYoung turned 72. He’s now Dennis DeOld.

