In the mix: Chris Christie, Al Cowlings and Willie Nelson

Daniel Craig confirms he will return as 007 for the 005th time….

The President will not attend this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. Instead, he plans to eat a taco bowl at Trump Tower….

Donald Trump wants us to heel. This from a guy who has no sole….

I tell ya, grammar Nazis are so confused right now….

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon got fired. That’s like Hitler firing Goebbels….

But in reality, all Trump really did was clear up the acne problem in the White House….

The other night, Baltimore quietly removed all four of its Confederate statues. Pigeons shocked….

In an effort to show his solidarity with black people, Donald Trump plans to don blackface to prove he’s not a bigot….

Earlier this week, thanks to the irresistible allure of taco bowls, the President returned to Trump Tower….

President Trump said “Racism is evil.” And he said this with a straight face….

The President’s approval rating is down to 34 percent in the latest Gallup poll. It’s the lowest number he’s received since his IQ….

India and China troops clash along Himalayan border. Leaders of both governments promise better color coordination in the future….

Willie Nelson cuts show short, cites Utah’s high altitude. Ironic, isn’t it? ….

Derek and Hannah Jeter welcome a baby girl. That’s what happens when you forget to wear a batting glove….

Madonna just turned 59. She plans on celebrating by having a ho-down….

Elvis Presley died on this week in 1977. Most assume the cause of death was from drug abuse resulting in heart failure. But it’s been revealed he died from a hunk of burning love….

Pawn Stars featured O.J. Simpson’s infamous Ford Bronco. To sweeten the deal, seller is throwing in Al Cowlings as well as a slow police chase and arrest….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.