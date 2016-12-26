In the mix: Happy New Year, minivans and Mariah Carey 

Well, it’s finally 2017! And for those of you with New Years resolutions and hate to lose things, then going on a diet won’t work….

You know, I can’t believe it’s already 2017 and Larry King is still writing 1816 on his checks….

If Dick Clark could see what Jenny McCarthy has done to his New Year’s Rockin Eve, he’d have another stroke….

Security was so tight in Times Square, the subway pizza rat had to order from Domino’s….

There was so much security police arrested ex-Mayor Bloomberg for having a short fuse….

Donald Trump is selling clocks at Trump Plaza. Unfortunately, they have small hands….

Trump tweets: “The world was gloomy before I won.” You know, I’m totally convinced there is an alternate universe and he’s living in it….

Reports say Obama was broke and had credit card declined before presidency. But at least he had his birth certificate….

Honda to recall 650,000 Odyssey minivans in U.S. There go the soccer matches!….

A California man was charged with DUI and speeding after testing positive for caffeine. He told cops only thing racing was his heart….

The man who invented the red Solo Cup died last week after using it to chug down a keg of beer….

They say just one hour a day on social media makes teens mmiserable. But makes parents happy for the peace and quiet….

The day after Christmas, fights and disturbances shut down malls across U.S. And that was just the line for the bathroom….

Shinzo Abe to become first Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor in 65 years. At least this time they gave us a warning….

China announces ban on Ivory trade by end of 2017. But Dove and Irish Spring are OK….

China says they will be on Mars by the end of 2020. It’s going to be difficult ordering take-out….

Mariah Carey’s team says her New Year’s Eve performance was “sabotaged” for ratings. Russians deny involvement….

I don’t know about you, but I believe Mariah’s performance last night would have been perfect for the inauguration….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.