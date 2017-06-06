In the mix: Hillary, Mel Brooks and Salvador Dali

Donald Trump attacks “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinksi on Twitter. All the while Donald was having his morning Covfefe….

Hillary Clinton claims her new memoir is “my most personal” yet. Bill plans to write one too — it’s made up of his letters to Penthouse….

Los Angeles street to be named after former President Barack Obama. But getting the Kenyan spelling correct has been a challenge….

Anonymous video claims NASA is about to offer proof of aliens. Really? All they had to do was visit the Bronx….

Man destroys new Ten Commandments statue at Arkansas Capitol. Who does he think he is, Mel Brooks?….

408 police officers graduated from the NYPD Police Academy. They did what all rookies do on their first day on the job — locating all the donut shops….

Facebook announced they serve over two billion people. And not one burger….

Woman faints after she accidentally breaks a $44,000 jade bracelet in jewelry store. Now she’s broke….

Salvador Dalí’s body to be exhumed for paternity test after woman claims to be his daughter. I say if she doesn’t have a mustache, she’s a fraud….

The Noah’s Ark Museum in Kentucky blames low attendance on atheists. Oh, and let’s not rule out the lack of a flood….

Charlie Sheen is selling Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring after he discovered the white powder on it was from the first base line….

Comedian Leslie Jones says the Ritz-Carlton doesn’t “like black people.” Really? Doesn’t she know nearly 90 percent of their janitorial staff is black….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.