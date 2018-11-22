In the mix: Jim accosted by White House, Hollywood stars get really hot and my dog ate it

With all those fires burning in SoCal, last week’s People’s Choice Awards had some of the hottest stars in Hollywood…

Trump says he’s completed the written answers for Mueller, but has not turned it in. When asked why, he claims his “dog ate it”….

CNN sues the president and his top aides for banning reporter Jim Acosta. The White House had no comment, though Sarah Huckabee Sanders was seen raising an eyebrow….

Trump is preparing to remove Kirstjen Nielsen as Homeland Security secretary after he found out she’s not a real secretary….

“El Chapo” Guzman trial begins in NYC under unprecedented security. Guzman’s lawyers complain about him being removed from his new digs….

Ikea in Canada has instituted a new program, where they want to buy back your old furniture. Yeah, piece by piece….

Retailer Keep and Bear is selling “MAGA Building Blocks” which encourages kids to “Build the Wall.” Plastic toy soldiers not included….

A new survey finds Americans check their cell phones an average of 52 times a day. Who says Americans don’t work hard?….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.