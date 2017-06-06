In the mix: Kirstie Alley, Michael Phelps and Bubbles the chimp

A report says Donald Trump considers Rudy Giuliani for attorney general. Well, he is used to seeing things go down in flames….

Trump spoke at a Boy Scout rally recently. He told them earning merit badges is less important than grabbing p***y. Then he abruptly left for the Girl Scout Jamboree….

Jared Kushner testified before a senate panel today claiming no collusion with Russia. At least not on the Sabbath….

Trump says GOP senators “look like fools” on health care. Takes one to know one….

Now, Trump has been complaining about his attorney general. You know at this point, Trump has slammed more people than at a WWE SmackDown….

Skinny Repeal. It’s what Chris Christie does when he refuses to diet….

Remarkably, the only thing not is disarray in Washington is Trump’s hair….

USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest, most sophisticated aircraft carrier doesn’t have urinals. But they retained the poop deck….

JFK once said: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Trump said: “The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!”….

Next on The Apprentice: Donald Trump fires his chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Hundreds of Facebook cafeteria workers join union. When asked for a statement they said “It’s complicated”….

Scientists say moon’s interior may retain water. Oh wait. That’s Kirstie Alley….

It’s now illegal to hold your phone while driving in Washington state. But there’s nothing that says you can’t play with your stick shift….

A Wisconsin technology company is offering to install rice-sized microchips in employees. Now instead of you finding your dog, your dog finds you….

Chipotle is finally adding a drive-thru. Yeah, right to the bathroom….

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile. In a game of one-upmanship, Trump tweets “Mine is bigger”….

Keith Richards confirms that a Rolling Stones original album is in the works. It will be their first release on the AARP label….

Mick Jagger turned 74-years-old. How do you know? It’s easy — just count the lines on his face….

Shark Week began with Olympian Michael Phelps racing a simulated shark and lost. Viewers feigned enthusiasm….

Michael Jackson’s former pet chimp, Bubbles, is now an artist. He requests you address him as Pablo….

Justin Bieber runs over a paparazzo in Beverly Hills. I tell ya, his hits are off the charts.

I leave you with this: Men are from Mars. Women are from Venus. Children are from too much alcohol.

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.