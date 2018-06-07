In the mix: Martha Stewart, Mile High Club and Clint Eastwood’s birthday

A CIA report says North Korea won’t denuclearize, but might open a burger joint. Seems fair….

Donald Trump is considering pardoning Martha Stewart. This because Kim Jong Un loves her Martha Stewart Home Collection….

A recent article calls the National Spelling Bee a “sport” and the participants “athletes.” That’s like calling Donald Trump “presidential” and Kim Kardashian “smart”….

National Spelling Bee title goes to 14-year-old Karthik Nemmani. He won by correctly spelling his name.

Southwest plane bound for LAX makes emergency landing after passenger smokes a joint. The idiot thought this is how you join the Mile High Club….

June 2 was National Bubba Day. Prisons everywhere celebrated….

CNN says 40 percent of Americans can’t cover a $400 emergency expense. But they can look up their symptoms on their iPhone 10….

ABC cancels Roseanne after star’s racist Twitter rant. She now plans to team up with Kathy Griffin on a new show called “Schmucks”…

Clint Eastwood also had a birthday. He turned 88. And for his birthday, he got a new chair….

