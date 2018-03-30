In the mix: Nixon runs, Harvey Weinstein’s birthday and Kathy Griffin is back!

Lately, so many officials have bailed on the Trump administration, the Coast Guard is now on alert for a sinking ship….

Actress Cynthia Nixon announces bid for governor of NY State. A vote for her is a vote for Sex and the City. Ex-NY Governor Elliot Spitzer approves….

A 9.4-ton China space station hurling toward Earth could hit on April 1. Then again, two hours later…

A Brooklyn café is legally selling coffee infused with cannabis. That’s right. Now you can experience a real coffee high….

Uber car kills pedestrian, then fails sobriety test.

Last Monday was Harvey Weinstein’s birthday. He celebrated by going out to dinner with a potted plant….

Hallmark to debut a record 34 new Christmas movies in 2018 – all starring Lacey Chabert….

Kathy Griffin gets invite to White House Correspondents’ dinner. She promises to use her head and not do anything stupid….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.