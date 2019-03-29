In the mix: Robert Kraft says he’s sorry, don’t freeze your Levi’s and Joan Rivers washes up?

Joe Biden nearly declares his presidency with a slip of the tongue. Fortunately, it was just a slip of the dentures….

The head of NASA says the first person on Mars will likely be a woman. Makes sense. Alice Kramden was the first woman on the moon….

U.S. Customs just seized a record 3,000 pounds of cocaine at New York’s Port Authority. In fact, there was so much coke, it was the first time drug sniffing dogs had to be revived with Narcan….

Sunday was the L.A. Marathon. Marathon? That was a car chase….

Car rental employee admits to putting LSD in co-workers’ water bottles. It was the trip of a lifetime….

Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh does not recommend freezing your jeans. Unless you’re Walt Disney….

Texas woman gives birth to sextuplets in nine minutes. She makes the Duggars look like amateurs….

Scientists say by using a quantum computer, they have turned back time. Cher is so excited, she’s cancelled her Botox injections….

In his first statement since solicitation charges, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was “truly sorry.” Next time, if he really needs a happy ending, may I suggest a Disney movie….

Facebook recently lost two of its top execs. When explaining the situation to the press, a company spokesperson said “It’s complicated”….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.