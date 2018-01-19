In the mix: Saudi women, Ben Carson and exploding iPhones

Teens are reportedly eating Tide detergent pods. Hey, wouldn’t it be a good idea if Trump tried this? That way he could wash out his mouth….

Trump cancels his upcoming trip to the UK after he heard the Beatles broke up….

Ben Carson says “I don’t agree with the president about everything,” adding, “But just enough to keep my job”….

Steve Bannon may be out at Breitbart. But he’s in at Proactiv….

In a new survey, 58 percent of American adults are on Facebook. The other 42 percent have a life.

Immigration officers target nearly 100 7-Eleven stores nationwide in pre-dawn sweep. Not to worry! There’s always a job awaiting them back home as customer service reps….

U.S. Army likes tweet-mocking Trump for being stupid. I give the Army a “Like” for being smart….

Dunkin’ Donuts to start trimming menu this week. Cops break out into cold sweat….

Kodak announces its own cryptocurrency called KodakCoin. Now a picture is worth a thousand dollars….

Earlier this week, Saudi women were finally allowed into stadiums for first time to watch soccer. But what they were really hoping for was the opportunity to watch golf….

In Switzerland, an Apple iPhone battery explodes in store injuring seven. Unfortunately, Genius Bar employees refused to help treat the wounded unless they first scheduled an appointment….

North Korea to send athletes to South Korea Olympics. But first they must get past the DMZ alive to qualify….

Kim Jong-Un celebrated his 34th birthday. He had cake and then blew out the candles with an anti aircraft gun….

Marvel creator Stan Lee accused of sexual harassment. Draw your own conclusions….

Elvis Presley would have turned 83 this week. Did you know during his entire career, he never bombed. Though he did blow up during the 70’s….

Mike Myers finally confirms he’s Tommy Maitland, the host of The Gong Show. Now if Andy Kaufman would confirm he’s Donald Trump it would all make sense….

Harvey Weinstein slapped in face at Arizona restaurant. And this was just by a potted plant….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.

