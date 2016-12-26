In the mix: The Oscars, NASA and Pope Francis

Sunday was the 89th Academy Awards. Did you know that Oscar is so old, they have to dip him in Viagra just to keep him up….

In my opinion, the best acting awards at the Oscars should be handed out to the losers….

Donald Trump wants to cut funding for PBS. And you thought you hated pledge drives? Just wait. If things go bad, Cookie Monster will be on food stamps. Downton Abby will be filmed in Newark, and Great Performances will just be “Good”….

Trump also spoke at the CPAC convention last week. He kept asking when they’re going to put that breathing device on his face….

You know, I’m not much of a dancer, but after watching Republicans answer questions on TV, I’m getting better….

Democrats have new chair. Republicans ask Clint Eastwood for theirs….

Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart. He’s not too upset as it now frees him up to play the lead in The Last Days of Hitler…

Last week was Presidents’ Day. Or as kids call it, “A day off”….

Apple has just patented a vaporizer. I bet it’s a smoke screen for something else….

NASA wants to make Pluto a planet again. “Not over my dead body” said Walt Disney….

And NASA announced they found a bunch of new planets in the habitable zone. Trump says any aliens will have to be vetted….

Adolf Hitler’s telephone sold for $243,000. Talk, text and data extra….

Pope Francis recently said: “It’s better to be an atheist than a bad Christian.” He also went on to warn members of the church to “avoid toasting freshly baked bagels so as not to insult the Jews”….

In Australia, four Americans were killed when their plane fell out of the sky and crashed into mall. They are now certified as the first customers to actually shop until they dropped….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.