In the mix: Viagra, Larry King and 1,000 lbs. of marijuana

When asked what he plans to do now that he handed in his report, Robert Mueller said: “I’m going to Disney World!”….

Attorney General William Barr says a redacted Mueller report will be released by mid-April. Redacted? Cool! Who doesn’t like to play Mad Libs?…

Vice-President Mike Pence calls for U.S. astronauts to return to the moon in five years. Sooner if they’d utilize Ralph Kramden….

The DEA is looking for a contractor who can burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour. Geez! Has no one heard of Willie Nelson?….

NASA’s first all-female spacewalk has been delayed — because they wouldn’t be caught dead wearing the same spacesuit….

Also at NASA — the say an iceberg the size of NYC is about to break off. Looks like Walt Disney will finally get that cruise he’s been waiting for….

Viagra is celebrating its 20th anniversary. No one expected it to last more than four….

CVS is planning to sell cannabis-based products. Stock soars to an all-time high…..

A man steals $122 million by sending Facebook and Google random bills. He now works for the Pentagon….

The good news: Man loses 15 pounds drinking only beer for Lent. The bad news: He lost his drivers license for six months….

A New Jersey high school recently put on a stage production of the movie Alien. Thanks to ICE, it was standing room only…..

How do I know God is younger than Larry King? Because Clapton just turned 74….

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her 54th birthday last night at a New York City landmark —Belmont…..

Nicholas Cage asks judge for annulment after only four days of marriage — once he realized her name wasn’t Peggy Sue….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.