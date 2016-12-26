In the New Year: Be kind to all creatures great and small

There is much anticipation for the New Year. Just like this past year, there’s no doubt that 2017 will bring surprises that no one could imagine. Let’s accentuate the positive and show our humanity by being kind to all creatures great and small.

That simple message was clear and strong at the “Joy to the Animals” fundraiser and vegetarian luncheon earlier this month (December 4th) presented by the very caring Actors and Others for Animals organization. “We are celebrating the holidays and the joy that animals bring into our lives,” said JoAnne Worley, the very enthusiastic current president of Actors and Others. Then she launched into a joke that had all the animal lovers roaring: “A cat and a dog walked into a bar. The bartender saw them and said, ‘I can’t serve you.’ And the cat said, ‘Oh please, he’s my service dog.’”

The iconic funny lady also spoke seriously about the importance of Actors and Others’ 45 years of service to animals. Worley explained, “Our pets are always there for us, to comfort us if we have a bad day or are sick, and to bring a smile to our face with their pure exuberance for each day whether it be for their daily walk or a new toy. We in turn ensure they receive our love and care.”

In the Actors and Others spotlight were the worthy honorees who have shown their devotion to protecting all creatures great and small. Lorretta Swit (M*A*S*H) received the Betty White Inspirational Award. And the Paul Jolly Award of Caring went to two dedicated dog-rescuing couples: George Pennacchio (ABC7’s Entertainment guru) and his wife Erin, plus Peter Marshall (the Emmy-winning Hollywood Squares game show host) and his wife Laurie.

On hand to entertain the critter-loving crowd were Vegas ventriloquist Jay Johnson and comedian Paula Poundstone who raised the roof with laughter at the Universal City Hilton and Towers.

Presenting the award to Loretta Swit were her M*A*S*H co-stars Jamie Farr and Mike Farrell. Swit is best known for her portrayal of the hot headed and hilarious Major Margaret “Hotlips” Houlihan in one of TV’s most beloved series, M*A*S*H. The Emmy award-winning actress spoke passionately about protecting animals, and “getting out of the killing business.” Swit has received numerous awards from animal protection organizations around the world, and she is the author of SwitHeart: The Watercolour Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit. It is a chronicle of her work as an artist and activist, to be released this January, 2017.

The incomparable Lily Tomlin (Netflix’s Grace and Frankie) had a mini-reunion with her Laugh-In co-star JoAnne Worley to support animal welfare. Tomlin was at the event to present two Paul Jolly Awards of Caring. The first went to the genial entertainment reporter, George Pennacchio who has been covering Hollywood for the #1 rated ABC7 Eyewitness News for more than two decades. And he does that with the upmost class and intelligence. Off camera George and his wonderful wife Erin have been involved with greyhound rescue for 20 years and share their home with two greyhound rescues Emmy and Audrey.

Also honored for their longtime support of Actors and Others, Laurie and Peter Marshall brought their adorable service dog Teddy Bear to the event. Peter (host of Hollywood Squares for 15 years, winning five Emmy awards) said he was proud of the “Caring” award “because it’s the first one Laurie and I have won together.” They share their home with four dogs and a cat, all rescues of course.

Actors and Others for Animals was founded in 1971 by the late actor Richard Basehart, his wife Diana, and others in the entertainment community, with a core mission to eliminate pet overpopulation, and ensure good care and protection for pet companions. Event sponsors include the Petco Foundation, Sherry and Skip Miller and Carolyn and John Yurtchuck.

Also among the VIPs attending were Mary and Fred Willard (Best in Show); Arlene and Milt Larsen (Magic Castle co-founder); Ed Asner, Alex Trebek, Leonard Maltin, Sarah Purcell, Ilene Graff, Kat Kramer, SPCA LA president Madeline Bernstein and many more pet guardians.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years. Among her credits: being featured in the movie “Alligator” and being half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.