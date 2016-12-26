In the spirit of Christmas, special people honor Grace Mylroie Patz at 103

The Christmas luncheon for the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Guild is always a special celebration. The Guild ladies glow with the spirit of the season as they gather to share camaraderie and the love of helping others. They support the life-saving and life-changing resources at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank that has been such a blessing for our community.

After a festive lunch at Lakeside Golf Club on Dec. 14, the lovely president of the PSJMC Guild Julie McArdle proclaimed, “This is the Guild’s Christmas Party.” And then she took it back gleefully: “No it isn’t, it’s Grace’s birthday party,” referring to the amazing Grace Mylroie Patz, the very active Guild lady who will be celebrating her 103rd birthday on Christmas Day. She was strolling around (without a walker or a cane!) from table to table to exchange holiday greetings with friends, but Grace sat still long enough to enjoy a spirited “Happy Birthday” from her fans.

Grace made a heartwarming speech. “I feel honored and grateful for all my friends who have helped make my 103 years very exciting. I thank you for your thoughtfulness and kind words. It was a tough year but we made it. When I turned 100 I told you ‘let’s celebrate 105 together,’ so I have a few more years to keep going and we’ll do that,” she said.

Before Grace blew out her candles, she told everyone, “I wish good health for every one of you. And I wish—may all your lives be as happy as mine. I’m grateful for so much. Everyone has sorrow and loss, but my advice is hang in there and try to keep a positive outlook. It’s not easy sometimes but you’ll make it girls, you will. I love you all very much.”

All her Guild friends know, it was a tough year for Grace with the passing of her beloved son Jim Mylroie, a prominent member of the Burbank community. Mark McArdle, Julie’s wonderful husband presented a bouquet of roses to Grace, who continues to inspire everyone who knows her.

There was an announcement of the Guild’s mid-winter event that Jo Massimini and Chik Smaldino are presenting January 21st, with promises of great music by Italian crooner Michael Falcone. And preparations are underway for the Guild’s annual Spring Fashion Show Luncheon with can-do past-president Kathleen Marsden at the helm of the gala fundraiser.

After the Guild’s Rhoberta Kerr welcomed everyone, Julie McArdle launched into a clever rewrite of “Jingle Bells” that became a happy sing-along. More entertainment came later when Patt Scully introduced Brendan Jennings, director of the world famous John Burroughs High School Show Choir. The special group of 14 students arrived in Victorian costume and gave a performance that showcased their award-winning talent.

Jennings explained with pride, “This is one of my student a cappella ensembles. They perform throughout the community and every year since 1998 we’ve been accepted to perform at Disneyland, which is quite an honor. In the spring we transition to being a show choir and attend competitions, which everybody says makes us world famous. Some of our singers are involved in the spring musical, Pippin, at John Burroughs February 10th, 11th and 12th. We’ll have our Pop Show in March. All our students, many honor students, are busy with other activities too. They are hardworking and we’re very proud of them.”

Indeed.

When the John Burroughs a cappella group began, their harmonies filled everyone with the Christmas spirit singing like a choir of angels.

Merry Christmas to all and a joyous silent night.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years. Among her credits: being featured in the movie “Alligator” and being half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.