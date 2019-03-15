LA Kings bring adoptable pets to Belmont Village Senior Living to find them forever homes

LA Kings hockey players brought adoptable dogs from the Pasadena Humane Society’s Pet’s for the Elderly program to Belmont Village Senior Living Burbank to aid in finding senior dogs forever homes with senior residents. Four out of six dogs were adopted and their adoption fees were paid for by the Kings. Showing off the dogs are (L-R) Pasadena Humane Society representatives Carol Lee holding Nate and Angela Watson holding Brownie while Belmont Village Executive Director Chris Schroeder and Belmont Community Relations Associate Grace Jones join in the fun. Pasadena Humane Society’s Kelly Douglas holds Anze while Belmont Community Relations Associate Michelle Sucillon shows off her own dog, Maxx.