Memorial Day ‘Blow Out’ breaks all the rules! Free event at Pierce Brothers Mon., May 28

By Jim Etter, special to

The Tolucan Times

Traditional Memorial Day Celebrations are generally not presented beyond expectations of a few bugle calls, maybe a brass band with the pumping throb of a tuba and rhythm pounded out on a snare drum. I love all that, however, it has fallen short of penetrating the family veil to interest everybody in my household to attend.

I am a disabled Vietnam combat veteran who did my duty, but also connected to the USO as part of my assignment, hosting celebrity tours for Martha Rae, John Wayne and Johnny Grant to name a few. Waving the flag has never stopped in popularity on any national holiday at my household, but it has been difficult to gather my family on any patriotic day (except the 4th of July with all those fireworks and maybe a carnival) in getting them to the ceremony and celebration.

This year, Valhalla Pierce Brothers Memorial Park is providing the event which is family-friendly, but still maintains the traditional honors to our troops and veterans we all expect on this coveted day. By looking to the advertisement on this page, you will find everything for the family from kettle corn, patriotic painted rocks (from Burbank Rocks), classic car show, free lunch (to the first 500 guests), exclusive “Blast to the Past” Elvis Presley review and the Sugar Sisters replicating the “Andrews Sisters” in a legendary return to the ‘40s in song and dance. Of course it would not be a celebration without the mayor to honor veterans and other guest speakers throughout the day.

This event takes place Monday, May 28 at 10:30am. Admission is free to the public with ample parking at the front gate of Pierce Brothers, located at 10621 Victory Blvd. in North Hollywood. Additional parking at the West Entrance off Valhalla Blvd./Burbank, near The Portal of the Folded Wing memorial. A shuttle will be provided.