Michael Feifer’s fun ‘Who’s Stalking Me?’ airs Sat., Feb. 23 on Lifetime

Writer/director/producer shares how he became master of his trade: movies that are guilty pleasures

What does the producer of, to date, 97 films love to do? Direct! Michael Feifer has directed 58 films and counting, plus written 34 films and counting, all sold into distribution.

His latest release will air on Lifetime on Saturday, February 23 at 8pm. Who’s Stalking Me? is about a woman who begins to look into the background of the cop who’s investigating her friend’s case. “All is not as it seems,” Feifer reveals, “It’s a fun little cat and mouse story.”

Who’s Stalking Me? stars Chelsea Ricketts, Michael Welch (known for the Twilight movies), Bryan Lillis and Shari Belafonte. Feifer says the cast was great and of Welch: “He is one of the most brilliant actors I’ve ever worked with. He’s like how brilliant De Niro was when he was younger.”

Feifer has truly mastered making “guilty pleasure” films—everything from female-driven thrillers, to Christmas films. Feifer made his way into the industry the old-fashioned way — he got a degree in architecture. Wait, what?

Feifer’s father worked for Twentieth Century Fox, but Feifer’s interests lay in photography, art and architecture. In college, he discovered how perspective, color and composition affect a visual style, leading him to directing. Considering himself a director first, he says, “For me, directing is visual first. I feel like a kid in a candy store when making movies.”

Eventually he went to work for his father at Vista Street Entertainment and it was not long before he began his own successful business. Working with his wife and son when possible, he is proud: “We are a family and we are a production company. We love what we do and we love making films that can, literally, entertain forever.”

Get your popcorn and get ready to indulge in “Who’s Stalking Me?” on Saturday, February 23 at 8pm on Lifetime.