Music star Glen Campbell dies at 81

TMZ reported that pop/country music singer and guitarist Glen Campbell died on Tuesday, August 8. He was 81. The music legend had been in an Alzheimer’s care facility in Nashville.

Campbell had a 50+ year career with hits like “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” and “Rhinestone Cowboy.” He also hosted a comedy-variety TV show The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour from 1969 to 1972.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” said the singer’s family in a statement.

According to Wikipedia, in 2011 Campbell announced he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. “According to his family, symptoms of the disease had been occurring for years, becoming more and more evident as the years progressed. Campbell went on a final ‘Goodbye Tour,’ with three of his children joining him in his backup band. His final show was on November 30, 2012, in Napa. He performed ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ as a goodbye at the 2012 Grammy Awards ceremony held on February 12, 2012, his final televised on-stage performance. On March 8, 2016, Rolling Stone reported that Campbell was living in a Nashville memory care facility and that he was in the ‘final stages’ of his disease. In April 2017, Campbell’s final album, Adiós, was announced, featuring 12 songs from his final 2012-13 sessions. The album was released on June 9.”

Campbell was married four times and fathered five sons and three daughters, ranging in birth year from 1956 to 1986. He is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell, and his eight children.