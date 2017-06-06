Musicians raise charity funds at inspiring ‘Care Concert’

Review by Tim Lydeen,

special to The Tolucan Times

On Saturday, June 10 I attended an inspiring show, “The Care Concert” presented by The Get Together Foundation at the historic Palace Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. The event featured “The Tribe,” a collective of L.A.-based session and touring musicians and vocalists, plus a variety of celebrated artists who get together to perform all-star musical fundraising events for various causes.

The proceeds from this event are going to Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a provider of housing and homeless services in the Valley and The Teen Project, which helps teens aging out of foster care transition into adulthood.

The show, hosted by singer/actress Kelly Osbourne, featured over 30 of L.A.’s finest musicians and vocalists including special guests Marky Lennon, Rosemary Butler, Rob Morrow, Lamont Dozier Jr., Mickey Dolenz and Florence Larue.

The group performed an amazing line-up of songs by a variety of artists. There was something to satisfy everyone’s taste from The Beatles, Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Stones, Springsteen, Michael Jackson, The Monkees and 5th Dimension, to name a few. The talented musicians and vocalists had the crowd singing and dancing along with them through most of the show. Their underlying theme is that through the power of music we can make the world a better place.

I’m already looking forward to their next event. It’s like being at a giant jam-session with all of your favorite musicians and singers!

For more information visit GetTogetherFoundation.com.

Tim Lydeen is an actor, dancer and singer with a BFA in Vocal Music from California State University, Fullerton.