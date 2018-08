The NoHo Block Party is a gathering of interactive arts, theatre, dance, music and food all on one block on Lankershim Blvd. between Chandler and Magnolia on Saturday, August 11 from 3pm to 10pm.

There will be interactive art murals, art installations, live painting and art vendors plus free theatre performances and DJ’s from The Federal’s Snapback Live, Noise Revolt, Wulfpack and Station1640.

Visit NoHoArtsDistrict.com for more.