Put aside Thanksgiving for a moment. Not forever, just for a moment. Now put on your thinking caps. What other days in November do we have to be thankful for? Well, I’m thankful for my sister’s birthday, but there are even more days to be grateful for. According to my exhaustive research, quite a lot as it turns out. So since you’ve got nothing else to do right now, I will fill you in on some other days of note in the merry month of November.

November 2 is Deviled Egg Day. If you tell me you knew that, I won’t believe you. Everyone is encouraged to make and eat deviled eggs on this day. The day is set aside in remembrance of Edger P. Hollandaise, the inventor of Eggs Benedict, who once boiled his eggs too long and since he couldn’t use them for his Benedict, decided to mash them up into what we now have come to call “deviled eggs.”

Go out and buy yourself a candy bar and remember this—chocolate is a vegetable…

November 3 is Sandwich Day, which makes a perfect segue from Deviled Egg Day, don’t you think? The annals of English history report that John Montagu was the 4th Earl of Sandwich. Don’t worry about the first three, they don’t concern us. Among other things, the 4th Earl of Sandwich was a heavy gambler. Montagu often spent many long hours in London’s gambling parlors. In 1762, he created the sandwich, by putting meat between two pieces of bread. This allowed him to remain at the gambling table for long periods of time without having to stop for a meal. Obviously, he was the father of fast food, and maybe heartburn.

November 7 is National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day. No, milk chocolate doesn’t count, nor does any other nut but almond. Go out and buy yourself a candy bar to celebrate and remember this—chocolate is a vegetable and almonds help improve cholesterol levels. So it’s all good!

November 12 is Chicken Soup for the Soul Day. This is a celebration of the wonders and the healing power of chicken soup. Chicken soup has long been seen as a remedy for colds, flus and just about anything that ails you. Also nothing tastes quite as comforting (nor as good) as Mom’s good old homemade chicken soup. Hug your mother today and ask her to make some for you. Say please.

November 13 is National Indian Pudding Day. It should come as no surprise that this is a day set aside to enjoy puddings created by American Indians. So here’s what you should do. Drive out to an Indian reservation and enjoy eating Indian pudding as you Pow wow with your favorite tribe. Of course you could just make your own at home but that would be considered cultural appropriation.

November 16 is National Fast Food Day. Do you know what that means? You guessed it, you should eat fast food. Of course you’re probably already doing so anyway, maybe even as you read this silly article, and if so then there’s no need to go any further with the celebration. But if you really want to get into the swing of it in a big way you can devote the entire 24-hour day in continuous fast food gorging.

November 17 is Homemade Bread Day and the main purpose of this day is to make homemade bread. If that is just a wee bit too much work for you, you can always do what I do … just eat homemade bread.

November 23 is Eat a Cranberry Day. Yes, this holiday is for real. You probably knew that cranberries are native to North America but did you know that they are grown in bogs mostly grown in New England? They’re also very good for you so go nuts, eat more than one today. It won’t ruin your diet.

If you’re starting to detect a food theme in these November holidays, you’re right. After all this is the Thanksgiving Day month. Happy Eating!

Greg Crosby is a writer and cartoonist and former executive at the Walt Disney Company.

