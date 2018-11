Los Angeles-based author Nova Jacobs will speak about her new book, The Last Equation of Isaac Severy, a literary mystery set in the world of mathematics, on Thursday, December 6 at 7pm in the DRW Auditorium at Pasadena Central Library located at 285 East Walnut St. in Pasadena.

Jacobs will be in conversation with Anne Louise Bannon, President of Sisters in Crime, Los Angeles Chapter.