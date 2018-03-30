Pasadena Society of Artists 93rd exhibition at White’s Fine Art Gallery Sat., April 14

The Pasadena Society of Artists announces the opening reception for its 93rd Annual Juried Exhibition will be at 5pm on Saturday, April 14 at White’s Fine Art Gallery located at 2414 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

Guests can meet the artists and discuss their work at the free event. Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served. On site will be an exhibition of 77 new and original artworks created by over 40 artists as selected by juror Meher McArthur.

The 93rd Annual Juried Exhibition is open from Monday, April 2 through Saturday, April 28. The Artist’s Reception is Saturday, April 14 from 5pm to 7pm with the awards presentation at 6pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday–Saturday 9am to 5pm. Visit WhitesFineArt.com or call (818) 957-4071.