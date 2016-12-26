Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center names Kelly Linden chief executive

Veteran health care leader Kelly Linden recently began work as chief executive of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

Linden, with 25 years of diverse experience in health care, was chosen in a nationwide search for a new leader. She has a strong foundation in mission-inspired health care, strategic planning and service line growth in the signature services provided at Providence Saint Joseph, including cardiovascular, oncology and stroke care, said Erik Wexler, chief executive Providence St. Joseph Health, Los Angeles region.

“I’m very much looking forward to joining Providence Saint Joseph,” said Linden, a Pasadena resident. “For decades, this medical center has been recognized for quality and innovative care in a number of specialties – and for attracting leading physicians and tremendous employees.”

Linden joins the Burbank hospital as it looks ahead to a major expansion and redesign of its emergency department and enhancements to its neurosciences program.

For the past four years, Linden has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley. St. Mary is a part of Providence St. Joseph Health, a new organization formed last year, uniting Renton, Washington-based Providence Health & Services and St. Joseph Health System, based in Irvine.

Among her successes there were leading an initiative on accountability to enhance the hospital’s culture, innovative cost-cutting measures and oversight of construction for the campus including the future development of a 103 acre site and new hospital in Victorville.

A graduate of California State University, Fullerton, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration, Linden completed her masters in business administration at Loyola Marymount University.

She served in administrative roles at Brotman Medical Center until 1997 when she was named vice president of business/strategic development for Methodist Hospital of Southern California, where she eventually was promoted to senior vice president and COO.

Linden replaces Kerry Carmody, a long-time Providence executive who came out of retirement to serve as interim chief executive during the search for a new leader.