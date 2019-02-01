Recapture your youth with magical, nostalgic Circus Vargas

‘The Greatest of Ease’ salutes America’s golden era of circus through Sun., Feb. 3 in Burbank

This reviewer had the pleasure of attending Circus Vargas not once but twice last weekend. This year’s theme, The Greatest of Ease, pays tribute to circuses of days gone by, complete with a strongman, a sword swallower and a bearded lady, albeit mere parodies, with this modern circus satirizing the collective history of the circus itself. Cardboard cutouts of lions or zebras could have brought their empty cartoonish animal cages to life.

Aside from a couple of obstructed views due to rigging equipment, there is not a bad seat in the house. The tent size lends itself to a feeling of spaciousness yet coziness. Concessions such as sodas, chips, cotton candy and snow cones are available for purchase. Children are invited into the ring pre-show for juggling lessons. In the lobby area is facepainting and a post-show meet and greet with the performers available for selfies.

…I was transported, with the worries of the day and concerns of the era vanishing…

And just like that I was transported, with the worries of the day and concerns of the era vanishing as agile performers tamed tightropes, trapeze and trampolines, concluding with motorcyclists defying gravity within a giant metal framed globe. And all of it done with the greatest of ease.

If you’re a Gen-Xer or beyond, this is not the circus you grew up on. Namely, there are no animals. But save that for the zoo because this is a magical place, a nostalgic place.

Don’t miss this spectacle in the heart of Burbank. Become a child again. Look for the big top. The circus is in town!

For more information and to purchase tickets visit CircusVargas.com or call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861). Location is 777 N Front St., just off 5 freeway, in Burbank. Circus Vargas then heads to San Diego Feb. 7-18.