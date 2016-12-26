Renaissance Faire offers over 1,600 performers and artisans April 8 – May 21

Event’s 55th Anniversary celebrates Elizabethan England

With editorial assistance by

Jon Konjoyan

The Renaissance Pleasure Faire is back for fans of whimsical fantasy where dreams are said to come to life. More than 1,600 costumed performers and artisans including acrobats, international musicians and entertainers (on 13 stages), juggling jokers and jesters, along with jousting knights and the occasional willful wench will be on hand to entertain event goers.

There will be 16th Century games plus rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance to recreate the celebratory spring day in 1574 when the world arrived to entertain Queen Elizabeth in the English Seaport of Deptford.

Artisans will be blowing glass or forging iron, as well as create authentic articles of renaissance clothing. Children can have their face painted, their hair braided or find a new puppet friend. Arts and crafts workshops such as Celtic drawing and beadwork are offered for all ages.

Local and internationally trained chefs and 23 food vendors will offer an array of cuisine from fish and chips and sausages to salads and sorbets plus vegetarian and vegan entrees and desserts. There is a Pub Crawl twice each day.

The Faire runs weekends from April 8th through May 21st; Saturdays and Sundays 10am–7pm at the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area in Irwindale. Call (626) 969-4750 or visit Renfair.com/socal for tickets and information. Check for a discount code in this week’s Tolucan Times ad.