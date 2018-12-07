Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association Annual Toy Drive is Sun., Dec 9

Drop off location is Gelson’s Market parking lot 4520 Van Nuys Blvd. in Sherman Oaks from 11am to 2pm

The Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association Annual Toy Drive will take place on Sunday, December 9 from 11am to 2pm in the parking lot in front of the Gelson’s Market located at 4520 Van Nuys Blvd. in Sherman Oaks.

The Association will collect unwrapped toys to be distributed to foster and abused children by the Los Angeles County Department of Family & Children Services.

Police equipment, fire trucks and a (clean) City garbage truck will be on display for children of all ages to explore. Santa Claus will also be collecting the toys. City, county and state elected and non-elected officials will also be attending the event.

Visit ShermanOaks914.com for more information.