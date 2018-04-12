Sherman Oaks Woman’s Club celebrates with ‘Downton Abbey Tea’

The Sherman Oaks Woman’s Club recently enjoyed a “Downton Abbey Tea” this month. The members were transported back to the early ‘20s recreating what clothes were worn, what they served at teatime and what the concerns were of the people of England. All the answers were found in the marvelous stories so beautifully told in the TV series Downton Abbey.

Membership in this wonderful club, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, is open to all women living in the Sherman Oaks and surrounding communities interested in fun, friendship and philanthropy.

For details call membership chairwoman, Shirley Chasin, at (310) 746-7492. Sherman Oaks Woman’s Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month.