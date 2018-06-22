Saturday, June 23
Sherman Oaks Woman’s Club installs Marie Gerhart as new president

Aloha! was the theme of the Sherman Oaks Woman’s Club installation meeting on June 6. Members pictured are (back row, L-R) Shirley Chasin, Joan Mann, Leslie Lyndon, Jenny Metz, Marie Gerhart (incoming president) and (front row, L-R) Pat Ordelheide and Beverly Bittle (outgoing president).

The trade winds were blowing and “Aloha” was the theme as eight officers were installed at the Sherman Oaks Woman’s Club June 6 meeting.

Installing Officer Cheryl James gave everyone a brief lesson in the Hula dance before she performed her duties of installing the board.

Marie Gerhart is the incoming president. She is a retired high school teacher and will bring her leadership skills to the 90-year-old club. Its mission has never changed: to improve and enrich the living conditions of the Valley community.

The Club maintains an active philanthropic program and its scholarship program is outstanding.

More information may be gained by calling Shirley Chasin, Membership Chairman, at (310) 746-7492.

