Sherman Oaks Woman’s Club installs Marie Gerhart as new president

The trade winds were blowing and “Aloha” was the theme as eight officers were installed at the Sherman Oaks Woman’s Club June 6 meeting.

Installing Officer Cheryl James gave everyone a brief lesson in the Hula dance before she performed her duties of installing the board.

Marie Gerhart is the incoming president. She is a retired high school teacher and will bring her leadership skills to the 90-year-old club. Its mission has never changed: to improve and enrich the living conditions of the Valley community.

The Club maintains an active philanthropic program and its scholarship program is outstanding.

More information may be gained by calling Shirley Chasin, Membership Chairman, at (310) 746-7492.