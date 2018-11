The Tournament of Roses has named singer Chaka Khan the grand marshal of the 2019 Rose Parade, which will feature the theme, “The Melody of Life.”

Besides being known for hits like “I’m Every Woman,” ″Ain’t Nobody” and “Through the Fire,” the Grammy Award-winning singer, 65, sells her own line of gourmet chocolates called “Chakalates.”

After the announcement, Khan said she was honored by the recognition. “We’re going to have fun,” she said.