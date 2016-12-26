Stephen Pearcy of heavy metal band RATT releases new solo album and book

During the early 1980s, local rock/metal band RATT burst on to the international music scene after tirelessly playing Hollywood haunts such as the Whisky a Go Go, the Troubadour and garnering local radio airplay. After more than nine million records sold in the U.S. alone, front man Stephen Pearcy’s latest solo effort Smash is set to drop January 27th on the Frontiers Music label. The new music is bound to keep fans (fondly christened “Ratt & Rollers”) happy worldwide.

Pearcy moved his band from San Diego to Hollywood on New Year’s Day 1980. They worked hard distinguishing themselves from the rest of the pack with their flamboyant fashion metal, rebellious attitude and relentless rehearsing. Their efforts led to a contract with Atlantic Records, churning out hits “Round & Round,” “Wanted Man” and “Back For More,” among others. The timing was perfect: their music videos on MTV helped them sell out tours all over the world.

The band’s appeal has continued for decades; their songs have appeared in motion pictures including Weird Science, The Golden Child, Point Break and more recently The Wrestler.

Pearcy, the man and his music, remain in the limelight. A song he wrote back in his pre-RATT days was re-recorded by him and used in the promos and pilot for Wicked City last year on ABC. He was also given a cameo role in the episode.

In 1995, he created his own indie record label Top Fuel Records and released several solo records. Smash will be his fourth solo effort. For the single “I Can’t Take It,” RATT’s former producer Beau Hill mixed and mastered. “Beau and I have stayed in touch,” Pearcy reveals. “But I knew he wouldn’t be able to work on my entire record so I produced the rest with our bass player Matt Thorne who recorded, engineered and mastered the record with me.”

Pearcy also recently invented a new type of microphone holder. “Nobody ever creates anything for the singer,” he explains. “We get a mic stand and that’s it, so I decided to create Mic Knuckles—custom made hands-free mic holders. Singers can have a bracelet or leash attached so they won’t drop it. They come blinged out or not.” Mic Knuckles are available on his official website, Stephen-Pearcy.com.

His other love, drag racing, is still a priority for the singer/songwriter. His music has been featured in ESPN2’s NHRA Drag Racing show. “A top fuel dragster race car team approached me just a few days ago after the world finals,” he says. “It has been a few years since my moniker has been on a car, be it Top Fuel Records or RATT. Now I’m trying to coincide a race car with my new album or with RATT and cross market for 2017.”

He along with fellow RATT members Warren De Martini and Juan Croucier have also been playing large venues and festivals including the Monsters of Rock Cruise this past fall. “There really is no difference for me,” he divulges when asked what’s changed between doing big shows back-in-the-day vs. today, “except now promoters package acts together on the same bill which is great. As long as we headline, you know what you’re going to get!”

A new book is also on the horizon for 2017. “The next one will be about the business/reality side of rock ‘n roll,” the rock star discloses. (His previous effort was based more on partying and backstage decadence). After four decades of success in the music business and more than 20 albums, he ought to know.

To learn more and see more visit Stephen-Pearcy.com and Twitter@stephenpearcy.

