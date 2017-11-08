Studio City’s US Cryotherapy treatments to boost energy, improve sleep and relieve pain and inflammation

It’s been a whirlwind here at US Cryotherapy Studio City. In just our first year, we’ve treated over 2,500 customers with over 15,000 treatments.

Our main attraction, whole body cryotherapy, treats pain and inflammation (among myriad other applications). If you’re wondering what cryotherapy is, you’re not alone. Cryotherapy means brief exposure to sub-zero temperatures. That brief exposure triggers an endorphin and hormonal release that optimizes the body’s healing process, making it great for… well, pretty much everything. It’s commonly used in both post-surgical and athletic recovery, but anyone who wants to boost energy, improve sleep, increase circulation, decrease stress, and relieve pain and inflammation should try it. It’s only a three-minute treatment (two minutes and thirty seconds your first time), what’ve you got to lose?

It could even be the secret to your favorite celebrity’s glow. LeBron James uses the treatment to speed muscle recovery and Demi Moore claims it reduces noticeable signs of aging. And they’re far from the only ones.

What’s the treatment actually like? Well, I won’t lie to you, it’s cold. But it’s also short and, actually, really fun. It feels a bit like going on a roller coaster. Your only job is to listen to your favorite song in our chamber and come out feeling great. You don’t have to endure any of the fuss or extreme discomfort of an ice bath. Nothing speaks better to how strongly our customers feel about this treatment than how our business has grown. Over 50% of our business has come from word of mouth, so thank you, thank you, to satisfied clients who have passed the word around.

But, if you’re not quite ready to take that icy plunge, then we’ve got lots more than just whole body cryotherapy to offer you. We also offer localized cryotherapy, which uses targeted negative 25 degree air on any particularly troublesome areas. We also offer cryofacials, which decrease puffiness, increase circulation, and promote collagen production. If you’ve got stiff/sore legs and hips after a workout, our NormaTec sleeves will fix you up; the compression sleeves will speed up the movement of fluid from the limbs, helping you bounce back faster. If wrinkles are your woe, we offer a Lightstim anti-wrinkle panel (we also sell miniature Lightstim LED panels for wrinkles, acne and pain you can take home and use at your leisure.)

While we pride ourselves on providing the best recovery treatments, we also deeply value your customer experience. When Patty Reid and Susan Sagheb founded this facility, they made it part of their mission to create a “home away from home” for all clients.

Rejuvenate. Recover. Restore.

US Cryotherapy is located at 11404 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City, and can be reached at 818-358-4870. Their hours are Monday – Friday 10am – 7pm, Saturday 10am – 5pm, Sunday 12pm – 5pm.

55 total views, 8 views today