Style guru Michael O’Connor’s Emmy StyleLab adds glitter to glam

Just like the golden trophy, jewelry guru/style expert Michael O’Connor is an awards show staple.

O’Connor brought his StyleLab from his New York base to a private locale in Beverly Hills last week to showcase a variety of top jewelry designers’ work to loan those lucky enough to get to walk the Red Carpet. Giggle. We were invited in for a peek. Alert! He had to buy over $30 million worth of insurance and security was in the house!

“Color is very big this season,” says O’Connor, who styles his own line for Bella Luce on JTV. “We’re seeing more patterned gowns. It means that color in jewelry will be popular.”

There are a variety of ways he styles his clients. He believes earrings are the most important jewelry item as they frame the face. He takes clients’ facial shape, coloring, personal style and their awards gown choice into consideration to suggest options.

“Another trend is longer earrings,” O’Connor revealed. “We saw ear climbers in the past. They had to be a specific fit. The longer ones are easier to wear.”

O’Connor says new to the mix are modern materials such as ceramics with diamonds (usually reserved for diamonds and gold), as shown by jeweler Roberto Demeglio. “We have just been here a few hours and most are gone!” he exclaimed.

And we were privy to one of the best-kept secrets in Hollywood! “So many Hollywood women are size zero. With strict diets, often there is no flesh around their finger. Cliq Jewelry has a security element with hinged rings. You click them shut, invisible to the eye. It allows you to put the ring on close to the knuckle, but custom fit. Cliq also have beautiful tie accents. I have often said men look like penguins on the Red Carpet. This piece is the only place he’s going to have some individuality,” said O’Connor.

Actress Betsy Brant (TV’s Life in Pieces) chose an Amalfi ring from Cliq with a 22-carat white Agate center set in rose gold with white diamond accents.

Actress Jane Atkinson Gill (House of Cards) was drawn to designer Dena Kemp’s fan earrings, featuring over three carats of white diamonds set into gold.

Other designers in the house: Designs by Gail, Kallanti and Susan Eisen. Actress Kelsey Scott (Fear the Walking Dead: Passage), chose Susan Eisen earrings of all-natural gemstones with freshwater pearls, a marquis shaped diamond and Drusy quartz to highlight the diamonds, totaling two carats.

Sue Facter writes about the luxury brand. Her work appears in USA Today, Los Angeles Times, The Luxe Daily, Greer’s OC, Woman’s Day Australia, as well as in broadcasts and on the web.