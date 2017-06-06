Summer sizzles at Starlight Bowl in Burbank

Summer concerts and family fun returns to the Starlight Bowl, beginning July 4 with “An American Celebration” — music from The Company Men and Grooveline followed by a fireworks spectacular. Tickets for the July 4 concert have an actual seat assignment.

Lower Reserved Seating:

$25/$20 Upper Reserved Seating

$20/$15 Grass Seats Sold Out,

Children under 2 free (excluding Box Seats).

The Saturday immediately following Independence Day will be the first of the Starlight Bowl Summer Concert Series weekend performances, held each Saturday evening, July 8 through August 5.

Again this summer the Starlight Bowl will bring Southern California a mix of great original and tribute bands:

The Long Run – Experience the Eagles performs on July 8. The band is among the top-drawing tribute acts in North America and is widely regarded as the finest Eagles tribute show working today. Opening Act includes county favorite Gold Rush Country.

Starlight Bowl’s longest-running show, The Fab Four, performs on July 15. This loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences around the world, including Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil. Sharing the stage this evening is The Answer.

Crowd favorite DSB returns on July 22 to play hits from Journey. DSB has exploded nationally, performing coast to coast with iconic rock bands Foreigner, Night Ranger, Little River Band, Loverboy and REO Speedwagon along with Wanted – the Ultimate tribute to Bon Jovi.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Jefferson Starship perform on July 29. Between 1974 and 1984, Jefferson Starship released eight gold and platinum selling albums, 20 hit singles, sold out concerts worldwide and lived out legendary rock and roll escapades. China Grove – a Tribute to the Doobie Brothers will be starting the evening.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason performs on August 5 as part of his Alone Together Again tour. The show will include fan favorites like “All Along the Watchtower” and “Feelin’ Alright,” in addition to the classic songs from Mason’s album, Alone Together. Opening for Dave Mason is The Midnight Rider Band.

The Summer Season tickets:

$15 Adults

$8 Children (3-12)

$8 Senior/disabled (Over 60, proof of age may be required at time of entry)

Children 2 and under free (excluding box seats)

Tickets purchased at the gate on the evening of the performance will be an additional $2 per ticket.

Parking $8 cash only. Parking lot opens at 4:30pm, event gates open at 5:30, concerts start at 6:30pm.

For tickets, directions & parking information, concessions menu and additional venue information visit Starlightbowl.com or visit the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department Monday-Friday, 9am-4:30pm, at 150 N Third St., 3rd floor, in Burbank.