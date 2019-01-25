Super-hot aliens crashdown on The CW’s UFO series ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

Despite the evidence, an alien spacecraft did not come crashing down on the Sunset Strip. Instead the traffic-stopping UFO was gently placed in the parking lot next to the old Tower Records building where “The CW’s Crashdown on Sunset Experience” was set up this month to promote The CW network’s new series “Roswell, New Mexico.”

The “Crashdown” was an immersive experience that took sci-fi lovers inside the world of the hot new drama Roswell, New Mexico. Fans had their very own encounter with an alien spaceship and experienced multiple photo stations that included being beamed up by a UFO, standing among glowing alien pods and other elements from the show’s sets. Admission was free for the two-week event that put the spotlight on the new CW show.

For first night of the “Crashdown” the Roswell, New Mexico cast, producers and creative team gathered to mingle with the press prior to the show’s launch. It was an opportunity to learn more about the reboot of the popular Roswell series that aired on The WB and UPN from 1999-2002, with an ensemble that included Colin Hanks and future Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl.

The latest edition of show has a new crop of super-sizzling stars, including Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Michael Trevino, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Trevor St. John. There was an interview panel with them and the showrunners, executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie and Chris Hollier, which was moderated by executive producer Julie Plec.

Also part of the stellar event was UFO-logist Ryan Sprague, who hosted The CW’s Roswell: Mysteries Decoded special. Ryan shared his insight on the history and significance of the Roswell UFO crash. He reported that Roswell, New Mexico has been buried in mystery ever since an unidentified crashdown was discovered by a rancher in the summer of 1947. When mysterious debris was found in a sheep pasture, officials from the local Air Force base asserted that it was a crashed weather balloon and not a UFO. However, many still believe it was the remains of an extraterrestrial flying saucer.

When this reporter asked the cast if they believed an alien spacecraft did crash down in Roswell more than 70 years ago, there was a resounding agreement that something historically important and strange happened or else the cover-up that followed would not have taken place.

The new series is more of an adaptation of the “Roswell High,” book series by Melinda Metz, than a continuation of the previous drama. The Roswell, New Mexico creators retained the protagonist’s Mexican heritage from the books, which was omitted from the 1999 WB series.

Showrunner-producer Carina Adly MacKenzie said, “It was important to go back to the original name, Liz Ortecho, and create a show with a Latino lead and ground it in today’s world.”

The new series revolves around Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) the daughter of undocumented immigrants who reluctantly returns to her Roswell hometown. There she discovers the truth about her high school crush Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons). Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden. Now Liz must protect his secret—that Max is one of three extraterrestrials from the 1947 UFO crash landing, along with his otherworldly sister, Isobel (Lily Cowles) and their friend Michael (Michael Vlamis). As Liz and Max reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth. The politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

“I wanted to honor the magic of the original series, but our Roswell, New Mexico also delivers a fresh perspective, current storylines and diverse casting. It is also filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which makes it cinematically so beautiful,” Carina noted.

More great sci-fi and fantasy series can be seen on The CW network, which has embraced the genre with programming that includes Supernatural (currently in its 13th season), Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Charmed and iZombie. Now the extraterrestrial creativity of Roswell, New Mexico has joined the lineup, airing Tuesdays on The CW. Tune in.

