Take the chill off at Burbank Senior Artists Colony’s monthly fireside chat

Just one of many events/classes residents can enjoy

Burbank Senior Artists Colony residents always enjoy an evolving schedule of events, self-improvement classes, entertainment and creative expression. Events are especially tailored to the interests and talents of their residents. Don’t miss this busy month!

Anyone like hot spiced cider? Their new monthly meet up group gathered on November 7 at 8pm by the patio fireplace. Residents brought their refreshments for a warm fireside chat. Join them each month, weather permitting.

Don’t tell anyone, but the holidays are swooping down on us! Express yourself with personalized, handmade holiday cards! Join the holiday card making class with Charlene and Sally, Fridays at 2pm.

This month’s excursion with Jack was a trip to the Native American Art Fair at the Autry Museum on November 10.

The Clubroom hosts a performance by Michael Quest on Wednesday, November 14.

Don’t miss Boards and Brushes, the custom wood sign painting workshop with Megan on Friday, November 30 at 1pm.

Valerie Gould continues her Sunday acting class at 2pm.

The Four Seasons Art Workshop continues on Tuesdays. Learn to express each season while exploring different techniques and styles with instruction for Beginner and Intermediate artists.

On Wednesdays, Oshea’s Poetry class gathers at 10am and Katherine’s Tech Help Desk meets at 1pm. Also on Wednesdays, Social Hour gathers at 3pm.

Slim and Trim with Jack continues every Thursday at 11am. Or join other anti-aging exercise classes throughout the week.

Don’t forget the Tuesday Scrabble meet and Friday movie nights. Shopping and entertainment are a casual stroll from the Colony.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony wants to welcome you to your new home. Modern appliances and walk-in closets are standard in all apartments. Off-street parking is available to residents.

Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391. Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank.