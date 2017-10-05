Tennen and Associates are property managers with a personal touch

By Laura Voeth

To a property owner it is essential to find the finest management company possible. Because of the varied services property managers provide, it is crucial to go with a company with a history of success. That company is Tennen and Associates.

Dave Tennen and his brother Jay bring over 40 years of experience to the table. Both men are licensed real estate brokers with extensive degrees and credits, and are on prestigious real estate boards. Native to the San Fernando Valley, they are quite familiar with the area they serve which stretches from Ventura to La Quinta (where Jay is based) focusing on residential properties.

The firm provides a myriad of services including rental and leasing, locating and hiring reliable, low cost, licensed and insured maintenance contractors and even administering legal proceedings, which rarely becomes necessary.

What really makes Tennen and Associates unique is the dedication to the individual clients’ needs. Dave takes pride in the fact that his company provides personal customer service 24 hours a day. “I want my clients to know that they can come to me whenever they have an issue to be resolved,” he says. Those who have worked with him agree that he is an extremely effective communicator, able to empathize with both sides of property rental differences, and that he has superb negotiating techniques. His gifted ability to resolve problems and generate income while controlling expenses, gives property owners much needed confidence.

Should an owner want to manage his own property, Tennen and Associates can still be of service by verifying information on a potential tenant’s application, including job and income, by interviewing current and previous landlords and by running a credit report, thereby assuring the owner that the selected tenant is the right choice.

Knowing that the property is being cared for by such consummate professionals as Tennen and Associates will provide owners with peace of mind. The firm has one steadfast goal: to provide the best real estate customer service.

Dave Tennen is based in Calabasas and resides in Valley Village. Reach him at (818) 430-2951. Also visit TennenAndAssociates.com.

