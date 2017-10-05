The Sierra Canyon journey: cultivating curiosity, exuberance and empathy

By the staff of Sierra Canyon

Your child loves asking big questions, making new friends, and discovering how to change the world for the better.

So do we.

At Sierra Canyon School, we meet children where they are today, and help each child build a unique path to a joyful, meaningful life of learning.

On the sheltering green grounds of our Lower Campus, imaginative faculty members and eager classmates cultivate your child’s natural curiosity, exuberance and empathy. From Pre-Kindergarten through grade 2, our expert early childhood teachers foster intellectual and moral development in equal measure, paving the way to adventurous and purposeful achievement.

In grades 3-5, your child builds confidence and poise through active questioning, real-world problem-solving and thoughtful small-group work, alongside classmates from uncommonly diverse backgrounds. Your child can master the Scientific Method in a fully equipped lab, compete on the swim team, explore California’s Missions from multiple perspectives and play in a rock band. During the transitional sixth-grade year, your child’s academic insight deepens and broadens through intensive, collaborative learning experiences—including a week-long field study trip to Washington’s Olympic National Park, designing and racing a solar car and diving into Latin to reveal how current languages work.

Students emerge from this intentional Lower School experience ready and eager for the intellectual laboratories of our Middle and Upper Schools. From that capacious launch pad, your child sets forth for college and beyond as an uncommonly self-aware, self-advocating and self-directed young adult.

We call that learning forward.

Will you join the Sierra Canyon journey?

Visit SierraCanyonSchool.org.

11 total views, 5 views today