The Tolucan Times presents… our favorite quotes Aug. 2017

Don’t believe all you hear, spend all you have or sleep all you want.

You have to die a few times before you can really live.

People who end up living their dreams are not those who are lucky and gifted, but those who are stubborn, resolute and willing to sacrifice.

Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement. — Golda Meir

The dirty little secret is most starving artists are not artists. They’re just poor people who can’t make it who call themselves artists. – Bob Lefsetz

You make a living by what you get; you make a life by what you give. – Sir Winston Churchill

Always be happy where you are. Never be content to be there, but if you’re not happy where you are, you’ll never be happy. — Kenny Rogers

On music: You have to make somebody feel something. I don’t care what it is—anger, triumph, sadness, longing, love, lust—if you can make people feel something then you’re doing it. It has to be real. — David Crosby

Communication is necessary in business. Some people may not be as sensitive in their going about it as your ego would like, but it is nothing personal, just business.